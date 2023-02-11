Preparations are underway for the much-anticipated New Patriotic Party (NPP) elections in the Akwatia constituency of the Eastern Region.

The election will take place at the Akwatia GCD Walker Club Park.

A lot of action and surprises are likely to go on in most of the regions as bigwigs seek re-election and new entrants are seeking to unseat incumbents.

Traders, who deal in NPP paraphernalia, are already making good sales at the electoral grounds.

Some party members poured out in their numbers to buy the party flags, t-shirts, hats, handkerchiefs, wristwatches, necklaces and stickers.

The election is in line with a Koforidua High Court ruling that directed the party to hold fresh elections.

Some aggrieved members at Akwatia sued the party last year in a Koforidua High Court, praying the court to set aside the last Polling station and Constituency elections held and declare same null and void over some major irregularities.

In a statement, the regional leadership said 25 people successfully went through the processes to contest for the various positions.

However, two of them, namely Ali Abubakar (1st Vice Chairman aspirant) and Vivian Afflu (Women’s Organizer aspirant), have stepped down from the race leaving 23 persons.

Watch the video above for more: