New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustapha, has said he will lead the youth wing to help the party recapture power in 2024.

According to him, the youth in the NPP are ever ready to take on the ‘break the 8’ agenda to continue with the good works.

“I believe in the ability of our youth to help win the election 2024. We don’t believe in killing people for power. We would campaign on our records for Ghanaians to buy. Ghana would go very far if NPP breaks the 8. We have a lot to do for Ghanaians,” he said in an interview on Asempa FMs Ekosii Sen show Thursday.

Speaking on how to gather more votes for the party, Mustapha noted he is convinced that they are on the right path to victory 2024.

To him, his deputies are cut out for the job, adding that they have what it takes to succeed.

“I have included all my contenders in my administration. It is an all-inclusive administration I am running: 2023 would be a busy year for the NPP youth wing. We would work our hearts out. We believe in the abilities of the youth of Ghana.

“I want the youth of Ghana to join us for prosperity. We won’t behave as warmongers or belligerent. Our style is peaceful coexistence,” he added.