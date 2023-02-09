Renowned businessman cum politician, Ned Nwoko, has sparked conversation after posting adorable photos of his estranged wife Laila Charani and their children on social media.

The politician shared the picture on his Instagram page with the caption: “My beautiful babies.”

Recall that on Laila’s birthday, the politician took to his Instagram page to celebrate her.

Social media users had diverse reactions to Ned’s post. While many cheered on what seemed to be Ned and Laila’s reconciliation, others were able to insert Regina Daniels, his youngest wife into the drama.