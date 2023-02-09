Ardent fans and listeners of Agoronie Agoronie show on Adom 106.3 FM have showed their appreciation to the host, Alex Kobina Stonne, popularly known as Kobby Stonne Aukomankra.

Kobby Stonne celebrated his birthday on Wednesday 8th February 2023 and received goodwill messages and gifts from his loved ones and fans across the world.

However, one of the gifts from his numerous birthday surprises that got him dumbfounded was the special birthday gift from listeners of Agoronie Agoronie.

Fans of the show contributed GHC10 each for him. At the end, they raised a total amount of GHC5,420.

Agoronie Agoronie is a show aired on Adom 106.3 FM that brings fans up to speed with the latest in the world of sports and gives them sports betting odds in order for them to make money.