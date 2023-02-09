Former Member of Parliament for Adentan constituency, Kojo Adu Asare, has pleaded with the Individual Bondholders Forum to reach a consensus with government on the Debt Exchange Programme.

According to him, Ghana is in a difficult place, hence it is important for the citizenry to consider the interest of the nation.

Mr Adu Asare made the appeal on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen as he begged the bondholders to allow the government to use their contributions to complete the programme.

He lamented the hardship the country finds itself is as a result of the mismanagement by the Finance Minster, Ken Ofori-Atta.

“It is hard for me to sit here and say this but if this is the only thing we have to do, I will beg Ghanaians. They are the ones that put us in this situation but now forcefully want to pick monies from our pockets,” he said almost in tears.

Notwithstanding, he pleaded with the individual bondholders not to be peeved but rather look at the bigger picture of getting the economy back on the right path.

“I’m appealing to all Ghanaians, let’s consider the interest of this country and save her from total collapse by accepting Government’s Domestic Debt Exchange programme,” he said.

