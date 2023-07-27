Former Adentan Member of Parliament (MP), Kojo Adu-Asare, has sympathised with embattled former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

On Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Adu-Asare, while contributing to a discussion about the missing money, seized the opportunity to pray for Madam Dapaah.

Admitting it was a huge mistake on the part of the former Minister, Mr Adu-Asare added it is not an easy and pleasant experience for Madam Dapaah.

“Wherever she is, may the spirit of God continue to guide and protect her but if she gets the opportunity again, she should not navigate this path,” he prayed.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor is currently investigating Madam Dapaah after it emerged her two housemaids; 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei and three others are facing trial for the theft of huge sums of money and personal items.

The OSP on Monday placed Madam Dapaah on arrest for questioning for several hours after reports that the office has received over 200 petitions to probe her.

The office subsequently went and searched her Ablemkpe residence, as well as her official residence at Cantonments where the office says it made significant findings with some relatives also brought in for questioning.

ALSO READ: