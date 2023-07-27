The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has dismissed reports about granting mining licences for lithium exploitation and production in the country.

In a statement, the ministry said the reports were false.

The outfit admitted there are ongoing explorations for the mineral but they are yet to issue either a lease or permit for its exploitation and production.

The Ministry explained it has submitted a policy proposal for the regulation, exploitation and management of Ghana’s green minerals, including lithium, which is currently being scrutinised by Cabinet.

“The overarching goal of the policy is to ensure that the exploitation of these critical minerals inure to the benefit of the people of Ghana, the true owners of these resources. When approved, it will form the basis for all agreements, leases, licences, and permits for the exploitation and utilisation of our green minerals,” the statement noted.

The ministry pledged government’s commitment to ensure that the exploitation of lithium and other minerals is done in a manner that accords with the national interest.”

“The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources wishes to assure the general public that it remains committed to the efficient, effective and sustainable exploitation and management of the natural resources of our country, in the spirit of transparency, anchored on integrity and utmost good faith, for the benefit of the Ghanaian people,” the statement added.

