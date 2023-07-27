Pupils of Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Basic School in the Moo Line electoral area of the Kintampo South Municipality are appealing for support over the deplorable nature of their classroom blocks which is affecting teaching and learning.

Academic activities always come to an abrupt end with pupils forced to go home but recent downpours in the area have further deteriorated the classrooms.

Due to heavy rainfall amidst erosion last week, checks by Adom News’ Daniel Wiafe Akenten revealed pupils had to stand on their tables and chairs as torrential rains swept through a pavilion which serves as a classroom.

The pupils sharing their frustrations in an interview appealed to the relevant authorities to, as a matter of urgency, come to their rescue.

Some residents around the school who are also not left out of the effects of the flooding blamed it on poor drainage system.

Assembly member for the area, Asante Badu Eric, has said he is aware of the situation, adding steps are underway to address it.

Meanwhile, Kintampo South MCE, Isaac Baffor Ameyaw, on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem assured works will begin by August.

