Naada Jinapor, the wife of Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor has joined the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Kintampo South constituency.

A group calling itself Friends of lawyer Naada Jinapor picked nomination forms on her behalf on Friday.

The group, led by Nana Akwasi Owusu, said Mrs Jinapor deserves to be given the chance to lead the NPP to wrestle power in the 2024 general election.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, Mr Owusu indicated that, Mrs Jinapor is the only person to transform the constituency when elected.

He stated that, the aspirant has her footprints and track record in the area, adding she will continue to work hard to bring development to the people while advancing and supporting the vision of the party.

Touting her as a unifier, Mr Owusu added that, Mrs Jinapor will bring peace and help the party retain the seat.

Meanwhile, the Chairman Council of Elders, George Bomey emphasised that December 25, 2023 is the deadline and urged aspirants to submit it on time.

He urged them to refrain from campaign of insult and things that will bring disturbances and concentrate on winning ways.

The seat is currently being occupied by the NPP with Alexander Gyan as the MP.

However, it is immediately not known if he will seek re-election.