The Omanhene of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarima Kwesi Atta, has urged the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) John Mahama to correct all the mistakes he made during his tenure as President.

This, the chief believes will guide Mr Mahama in his political future.

Osabarima Kwesi Atta made the call when the flagbearer who is on a tour in his bid to seek re-election in 2024 made a stop in the Central Region.

Mr Mahama acknowledged and took the chief’s advice in good faith.

At the same meeting, the former President expressed his displeasure about the Akufo-Addo led government’s failure to operationalise the Komenda Sugar Factory.

Mr Mahama said the government’s inability to continue with project clearly shows their level of incompetence.

He told the chiefs the current government has run down the economy, stressing the need to get experience hands to turn things around.

Meanwhile, Mr Mahama has ended the phase 2 of his Building Ghana tour in the Central region.

