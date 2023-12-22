Although the District Level election is not done on party lines, per the 1992 Constitution, both NDC and NPP fully participated in the election with their respective candidates across all the 15 Electoral Areas in the constituency.

In Assin Central both NDC and NPP organized primaries to election preferred party foot soldiers to represent their interest at the District Assembly.

Before the just ended election, the NPP had 9 Electoral Areas out of the 15 in their care, while, NDC had just 6 under their control.

After the just ended election, Adom News’ Alfred Amoh can confirm that, the NPP has gained 3 more seats to their previous 9 seats.

The gain of the NPP has pushed the statistics to NPP 12 and NDC 3

The 1992 Constitution goes against analysis of this nature, however, this the reality on the ground.

Speaking to Adom News, the Assin Central Deputy Nasara Coordinator, Dr. Abdulai Inusah, commended the NPP national party executives, former General Secretary, John Boadu, all the four parliamentary aspirants in Assin Central Constituency for giving the party financial support to secure 12 out of the 15 seats in the constituency.

THE NDC WON THE FOLLOWING ELECTORAL AREAS IN ASSIN CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY

1. Abesewa – Issah Adulai

2. Atonsu – Ibrahim Abdul Rahman

3. Asamang – Ankomah Gyekye Gregory

THE NPP WON THE FOLLOWING ELECTORAL AREAS

1. Dompim/Pumpside – Emmanuel Danso Akonkoh

2. Afutuakwa – Kwaku Foh

3. Akrofuom/Techiman – Eric Owusu Ampomah

4. Dantwe/Bantama – Eric Korankye Donalson

5. Dwaabronoso – Eric Mensah

6. Juaso – Prince Adjei

7. Trafo: Ibrahim Danso Kankam

8. Wurakese – Robert Yaw Asiedu

9. Railway Station/ Fire Service – Ivan Opoku Adofo

10. Awusem/Obrayeko – Okyere Shaibu

11. Nyankomasi/Brofoyedul – Afedzie Ebenezer

12. Akropong – Bismarck Boateng

