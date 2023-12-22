Lloyd Aboagye’s film, “Newsman,” has been featured in the ongoing Ghana Cinema Week, a dedicated celebration of the compelling narratives within Ghanaian cinema.

The National Film Authority (NFA) selected “Newsman” for the “Electrified Edition” of this annual event, which has already commenced with screenings in Kumasi, Accra and Tamale to follow.

The Ghana Cinema Week, organized by the NFA, spans from Friday, December 15, to December 22.

This week-long celebration aims to bolster the appreciation of Ghanaian films, foster a cinema-going culture, establish sustainable distribution channels for local films, and provide a platform for business growth within the film industry.

This year’s theme, “Electrified Edition,” promises an engaging experience for participants, featuring various films and activities geared towards promoting Ghanaian cinema.

In addition to film screenings, the event serves as a vibrant hub for activities, allowing patrons to interact with filmmakers and actors. It provides a conducive atmosphere for socializing and networking, offering aspiring filmmakers opportunities for inspiration and guidance from established producers.

Selected films, including “Newsman,” are being showcased at prominent venues such as Silverbird Cinemas, Oyarifa Mall, The Page Centre, Platinum Bay Hotel, Gold Coast Restaurant, and Royal View Cinema in Kumasi.

The celebration extends to Radach Hotel in Tamale, ensuring diverse audiences across Ghana can partake in this cinematic experience.

As Ghana Cinema Week unfolds, audiences have the opportunity to experience a week filled with diverse films, discussions, and interactions, contributing to the growth and celebration of Ghanaian cinema.

READ MORE:

Bono Regional House of Chiefs suspends Berekum Traditional Council

Former NPP deputy national women’s organizer appointed School Feeding Coordinator

Presidency bags GH¢2 billion ahead of 67th Independence Anniversary