Helena Paintsil, the younger sister of former Black Stars defender John Paintsil, has achieved a significant milestone by earning a Master’s degree.

Helena, who works as a registered nurse, completed her Master’s in Public Health at Anglia Ruskin University in the United Kingdom. Her specialisation focused on Global Public Health.

The news of Helena’s remarkable academic accomplishment was enthusiastically shared by her brother, John Paintsil, who took to social media to post videos and photos from her graduation ceremony.

In one of the videos, Helena was seen proudly wearing kente cloth underneath her graduation gown as she was called forward to receive her certificate.

Another video showcased her elegant kente outfit combined with her academic attire.

Additionally, John Paintsil shared a series of captivating photos featuring Helena posing in her graduation gown.

Alongside these visuals, the former Fulham and West Ham defender expressed an overwhelming sense of pride in his sister’s achievement.

He commended Helena, referring to her as his “amazing little sister.” Recognizing the challenges and unexpected twists she encountered along the way, he admired her resilience and tenacity.

John extended warm wishes for her future endeavors, celebrating her unbeatable spirit and expressing his unwavering support.

