A medical practitioner has revealed that an increasing number of wealthy women who engage in lesbian sex are visiting hospitals due to unusual discharge from their private parts.

The Chief Executive Officer of Andel Premier Medical Centre, Dr Raymond Morbu, blamed this on the use of sex toys to satisfy their sexual desires.

Upon diagnosis, it is often discovered that foreign objects have been left in the vagina, he revealed.

This, he said, leads to an increased risk of HIV/AIDS infections due to cuts and abrasions.

According to Dr Morbu, this trend has emerged after LGBTQ+ activities came to wide public attention in Ghana.

He noted that foreign objects are sometimes found in the vaginas of women who practice lesbianism.

Dr Morbu made these revelations while discussing the rise in the practice of homosexuality and its impact on HIV/AIDS prevalence in Ghana during an interview on Accra FM.

He added that, women who use sex toys and engage in lesbianism are wealthy individuals who influence young people to join the practice.