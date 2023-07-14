A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Youth organizer aspirant, Abanga Yakubu Fuseini, has picked a nomination form to contest in the party’s parliamentary primary in the Aowin Constituency of the Western North Region.

He was accompanied by some polling station executives, a campaign team, and some party faithful at the constituency office at Enchi.

Mr Fuseini paid a fee of GH¢3,000.00 for the forms. There were cheers from his supporters after completing the process of picking his nomination form.

In a brief interview with Adom News, he said he was motivated by the kind of support given to him by the polling station executives and the party faithful.

Adding their unflinching support is a sign of victory for him in the primary. He assured the delegates and supporters to win back the Aowin seat for the NPP.

The Aowin Constituency Chairman, Samuel Yaw Obeng, said the presence of ‘NPP Abanga’ as he is popularly known, in the parliamentary primary, is a great addition for the NPP to recapture the seat.

In addition, the campaign chairman for Fuseini, Konadu Patrick Yiadom, said they will mobilise to ensure their candidate wins the primary and the general election as well.

