The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, is cautioning all 10 flagbearer aspirants to be measured and decorous in their campaigns.

According to him, the party has a bigger task ahead to ‘Break the 8’ which means that, their actions and inaction must be measured to reflect the unity the party needs to make reconciliation easy after the internal elections.

“My word of advice to all of them and their supporters is that they should be measured in their utterances and have the party’s interest first at heart before any other interest comes in.

“Its important that we all work together as a party to ensure that everyone’s statement or campaign is decorous. It also throws a challenge to us the national party, our duty as the referee is to make sure that the processes leading to the elections are free, fair, transparent and also peaceful. It makes it easy for us,“ he said.

His comments follow the release of the vetting committee’s report which cleared all 10 aspirants to contest the flagbearer elections.

The Vetting Committee for the party’s presidential primary submitted its report to the National Council through the General Secretary on Monday, July 10, 2023.

In the report, the Committee recommended all the 10 aspirants are eligible to participate in the upcoming primaries subject to the approval of the National Council.

The aspirants are: Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Kwadwo Poku, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Joe Ghartey and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The fate of these aspirants is still hanging in the balance because the recommendations of the vetting committee is subject to the approval of the National Council of the party which is scheduled to deliberate on the Vetting Committee’s recommendations on July 20, 2023.

If the National Council does not have any objections, the party would have to conduct a Super Delegates Congress to trim the number down to five for the main national congress to elect the flagbearer.