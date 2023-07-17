The Managing Editor of Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has voiced concerns about the alleged ethnic sentiments displayed by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a contender for the flagbearer position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), during his campaign.

Speaking on Metro TV, Mr Pratt raised reservations about the apparent inconsistency in Dr Bawumia’s stance.

“I have also heard him passionately appealing to regional or ethnic sentiments, and I said, where are we going?” Mr Pratt questioned.

He highlighted the contradiction in Dr Bawumia’s current rhetoric and his involvement in the past campaign against former President John Dramani Mahama, who also hailed from the Northern region.

“This man (Bawumia) who was effectively involved in a campaign to deny a northerner the opportunity of staying as president is now advocating for northerners to have the opportunity to become presidents. If it’s all about northerners, why did you not support former President John Mahama?” Pratt queried.

Mr Pratt further emphasised the inconsistency, stating, “John Mahama did not come from the Eastern Region or the Western Region; he also came from the North, and yet Dr Bawumia vigorously campaigned against him. So, that claim about putting a northerner there, where does it come from?”

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Bawumia; the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; and seven other candidates have received clearance from the Vetting Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to participate in the NPP flagbearership race.

The NPP’s flagbearership race has attracted significant attention as the party seeks to identify its candidate to lead the party and contest the upcoming presidential election.

