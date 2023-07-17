An economist and NPP parliamentary candidate aspirant, Frederick Kumah, has charged the youth of the three Amenfi districts to come together to push for development for the Wassa people.

He made this call last Saturday while giving an address at the first general meeting of Wassa Amenfi Students Union WASU, UG – Legon Branch as chairman for the occasion.

Mr Kumah emphasised the need for students and youth of Wassa Amenfi to come together and speak in one voice for development and progress for the Wassa people and the youth in particular.

According to Mr Kumah, the youth constitute almost 70% of the population of the three Amenfis and therefore should be given the chance to sit at the table to plan their future.

He believes it is high time students of Wassa origin in various tertiary institutions join forces and undertake impactful initiatives for the Wassa Communities. ‘’We as students owe it a duty to have positive impact on society,’’ he said.

Mr Kumah admonished the students to be proud Wassanians because their ancestors and leaders were great people.

“Don’t shy away from who you are, We Wassa people are from great ancestry, our paramount Chief Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II is a great warrior. Be proud of your origin. I am a proud Wassanian, so must you too.’’

Mr Kumah commended the students for organizing such an important meeting and thanked the organizers for acknowledging him as a one of the founding fathers of the Wassa Amenfi Students Union.

He advised the students to be confident and identify themselves as Wassanians wherever they find themselves.

Mr Kumah said his doors are opened for the union and will do anything humanly possible to ensure that the group becomes vibrant and useful to the people of Wassa Amenfi.