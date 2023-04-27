Frederick Kumah, also known as TheRealHomeBoy, and his father Nana Kumi Darfour, a former constituency organiser in the Western Region, have shown their support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) by donating 50 bags of cement towards the construction of the party’s office at Wassa Akropong.

The presentation was made to the constituency chairman, Nana Kofi Amankwah, on April 26, 2023, at the construction site.

During the presentation, Kumah highlighted the importance of contributing to the party’s cause and stated that their donation was a gesture of commitment and support for the party’s progress.

He noted that though they are yet to receive any significant offers since the party came to power, they still believe in the party’s mission and vision and will continue to serve and support the party’s cause.

He urged others to follow suit and contribute to the party’s growth in whatever way they can.

Kumah, who will be contesting for the Parliamentary Primaries, emphasized that the NPP is a party worth investing in, and their donation was a step towards building a stronger foundation for the party in the Amenfi East Constituency.

The NPP’s Chairman, Nana Kofi Amankwah, expressed his gratitude to Kumah and his father for their generous donation and commended them for their dedication to the party’s vision.

This donation marks a significant milestone for the NPP, signifying the party’s growth and continued commitment towards the development of the country.

Party leaders encouraged others to contribute towards building a befitting office for the party and a stronger NPP for a better Ghana.