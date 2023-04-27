President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left the country on Wednesday, 26th April 2023, at the invitation of the Democrat Union of Africa (DUA) Annual Forum in Johannesburg, South Africa.

President Nana Akufo-Addo will deliver the keynote address at the Forum, which is scheduled to be held from the 26th to the 30th of April 2023, in Johannesburg.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Kwaku Ampratwum, Member of Parliament for Mampong; and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Sunday, 30th April 2023, and the in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, by Article 60 (8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.