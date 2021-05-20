The youth of Wassa Amenfi East has petitioned President Akufo-Addo on a prospective Municipal Chief Executive Officer that they would want to helm affairs of local governance in the area.

In a statement issued by the group on Thursday, the group named one Frederick Kumah adding that the Social Science degree holder is youthful and believe he is the suitable choice to take the municipality to the next level.

The group cited names like Samuel Abu Jinapor, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Fatimatu Abubakar amongst others as youthful persons in the Ajufo-Addo administration who are working tremendously well.

Highlighting some qualities of Mr Kumah, the group indicated that, “He is a smart, intelligent, competent and hardworking young man who has demonstrated unalloyed loyalty, total commitment and resilience in championing the course of the NPP in Amenfi East and at the national level (through communication) since 2011.”

The group further added that appointing their nominee will help the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to regain and maintain its grip of the youth base in the area.

“We believe this is the perfect time for the NPP to demonstrate good faith and acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices of the youth in the Amenfi East constituency over the past 10 years.

“We are of a very firm belief that the party’s leadership from the Constituency, Regional National and the President hear our humble plea,” they added.