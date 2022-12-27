Two poachers, Abdulai Osman and Sumani Fuseini, have been arrested by Rangers of Mole National Park in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The two were arrested on Sunday, December 25, 2022, after the Rangers on a normal patrol in the park heard a gunshot from the Poachers and rushed to the scene.

On their way, the Rangers saw a two-man team of Poachers who had shot and killed an antelope and a waterbuck.

The Park manager Chief Ali Mahama who confirmed the arrest said the staff of the Park are vigilant and will not let poachers destroy the animals which are National assets.

He added that the staff of the Park will continue to protect every animal from poachers.

ALSO READ:

Two notorious poachers arrested in Mole National Park sentenced

Two notorious poachers arrested in Mole National Park

Mr Ali urged residents, especially poachers and traditional rulers to desist from the affairs of the National park, especially during this dry season.