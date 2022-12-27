The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), has organised a training programme for about 500 of its members due for promotion in the Volta Region.

The programme is to adequately prepare the teachers for their promotional examination to various ranks in their field of work.

It was organised by the Volta Regional GNAT Directorate.

The Volta Regional Vice Chairman, Ayuba Aguda, said the initiative which falls under GNAT’s Education and Professional Development agenda saw the training of qualified members in all the operative districts of the association.

He said the association would continue to give opportunities to members to build their capacity to meet up with the demands of the education sector.

The Ho Municipal Chairperson, Lois Tipong-Asare, said the beneficiaries are due for promotion to Principal Superintendent, Assistant Director II, Assistant Director I and Deputy Director.

She said the orientation is to equip the beneficiaries on what to expect in the promotional examinations and how to answer the questions correctly to enhance their performance.

“The association has the interest of the teacher at heart always and so we bring up programme that will benefit directly the teacher,” he stressed.