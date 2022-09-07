GNAT warns teachers against sexually molesting, impregnating their students

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) says it has become imperative to collaborate with the Domestic Violence and Victims’ Support Unit to help educate some of its male members who are either impregnating or sexually abusing the students they are supposed to take care of.

The President of the Association, Rev. Isaac Owusu, says there have been increased cases and reports of male teachers either sexually molesting their students or impregnating them.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews, he appealed to the teachers to keep their relationship with their students strictly professional, bearing in mind that there would be consequences.

“The reports are increasing and the cases are becoming one too many. We need to be professional in our dealings with our students. I wouldn’t be happy if my child was abused by any teacher in school, and I don’t think such teachers would be happy either,” he stated.

Based on that, the GNAT President indicated that the Association will liaise with the Domestic Violence and Victims’ Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service to offer some education on the implications of such acts so that there would be a reduction in incidents of that nature.

He also recommended that the Ghana Teacher Prize should start from the districts where hard-working teachers who work in the country’s hard-to-reach areas would be awarded in order to motivate others to give off their best.