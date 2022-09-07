Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, is set to prosecute ‘galamsey’ suspect, Aisha Huang, for her past and recent crimes.

This is the Justice Minister’s assurance after he requested details of evidence compiled by investigators in 2018 and what has been compiled on alleged recent offences.

“Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has called for the docket on En Huang, a.k.a. Aisha Huang, from the Police,” a portion of the Ministry’s post on September 6 read.

This was announced in a social media post by the Ministry.

“The Attorney General per his request, assures that he will initiate prosecution against Miss Huang, in respect of her current alleged offences as well as those of 2017 before her deportation from Ghana in 2018,” the Ministry added.

The Attorney-General has called for the new docket on En Huang a.k.a. Aisha, regarding offences she is suspected to have recently committed.



The A-G will also re-initiate prosecution in respect of the old offences for which she was standing trial before her deportation in 2018.

The ‘galamsey’ suspect stoked controversy when she was arrested back in 2017 for engaging in the unlawful activity.

There shall be a full prosecution for her alleged new and past offences.

The 47-year-old Chinese national was in 2019 deported by government, a move which triggered questions about Ghana’s commitment to eradicating the menace.

But the announcement of her re-arrest within the country’s borders has reignited this concern.

Aisha and her three accomplices were, on September 2, charged with engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, is questioning the allegations that the Chinese ‘galamsey’ suspect has a Ghana Card.

The legislator is surprised by the development which is said to have occurred as recently as February this year.

He stressed that the Minority will be monitoring events closely in the coming days, especially since she was deported before her card’s issuance date.