The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has said it has observed a sudden rise in fire cases during the Christmas festivities.

In a statement, the Service revealed a total of 44 fire outbreaks were recorded on Christmas day.

However, no casualty was recorded out of all the cases.

“The Service recorded a total of 44 fire outbreaks on Christmas Day. Out of the total fires recorded, 19 were domestic, nine commercial, eight bushfires, five vehicular, two electrical installation fires and I crown fire involving a coconut tree. The out-on-arrival fire cases recorded were nine,” the statement read in part.

The statement added three road crashes with two casualties were responded to by the Service. Accra Region recorded two of the total with one incident recorded in the Central Region.

Out of the number recorded, Tema recorded the highest cases with 11 cases followed by the Ashanti Region with six fire cases, Greater Accra Region recorded five fire cases and Upper East Region recorded the least of one fire.

The Outfit has, therefore, cautioned the public to abide by basic fire safety practices throughout the dry season to reduce the cases of fire outbreaks.