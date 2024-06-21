Former Ghana defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour, has debunked claims that former Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien is broke.

He stated emphatically that, the former Black Stars player is “filthy rich”.

Recent reports by Daily Guide suggested that Essien was facing financial challenges, with court orders allegedly targeting two of his properties in East Legon and Trassaco for auction, valued in the millions of dollars.

However, Kuffour dismissed these claims as baseless, emphasizing Essien’s significant assets and financial stability.

In an interview with Angel FM’s Saddick Adams, Kuffour spoke from personal knowledge of Essien’s accomplishments and holdings over the years.

“To bring out the news and say Michael is broke is a shame. It is a shame that we think so negatively about our people. We should be positive; Michael is not broke. We are talking about a house that they took from him, which cost $20 million, and another one that costs $30 million.

He criticized the negative speculations, pointing out that it is not the true reflection of Essien’s financial status.

“Nobody with a proper conscience will come out and say all kinds of things. You never spoke to the person; you never know exactly what the person is going through. So, how can you justify saying someone is broke?

“You would have to know if he comes to your house and begs for food, then you can justify it. I know the kind of assets that Michael has, and I will not stand anywhere and say Michael is broke. Michael is filthy rich,” he added.

Spoke to former Ghana & Bayern Munich defender Sammy Kuffuor. He touched on the recent news concerning Michael Essien Full interview in this link https://t.co/9NOFTkIYh0 pic.twitter.com/wH6OBkJQO3 — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) June 20, 2024

Essien’s illustrious career spanned clubs like Liberty Professionals, Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and AC Milan, where he clinched numerous league titles, FA Cups, and the UEFA Champions League in 2012.

Since retiring from active football, Essien has ventured into coaching and currently serves as a first-team assistant coach at FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark.