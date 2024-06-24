The Minerals Commission has refuted allegations made by the Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi, Yusif Sulemana against the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, accusing him of improperly granting mining concessions to foreign entities.

In a statement released on Monday, June 24, the Commission described these accusations as unfounded and without merit, stressing that such claims should not come from a legislator.

The Commission highlighted that, under the Mining Act of 2006 (Act 703) and the Minerals and Mining (Licensing) Regulations of 2012 (L.I. 2176), no mineral rights can be granted without thorough consultation with the relevant parties and institutions affected by mining operations.

It clarified that when an application for a mineral right is received, a notice is published in the Gazette, and copies are sent to the relevant landowner, local chief, and the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assembly (MMDA), along with other stakeholders, to allow them to express any concerns.

The Commission urged the public to disregard the misinformation being spread by the MP.

Mr Sulemana had earlier accused the Lands Minister and the Minerals Commission of circumventing proper consultation processes, leading to increased tensions in the Bole-Bamboi constituency.

He claimed that the allocation of lands to over seven large-scale miners since February, without adequate stakeholder consultations, had resulted in clashes and the assault of some New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives by soldiers guarding the mining sites.

However, the Minerals Commission reiterated in its statement its adherence to legal and regulatory procedures in granting mineral rights, ensuring that all relevant parties are consulted and given the opportunity to raise any concerns.

“The attention of the Minerals Commission (“the Commission”) has been drawn to publications in a section of the media, attributed to the Member of Parliament for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency, Yusif Sulemana, accusing the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and the Minerals Commission of granting mining concessions to foreigners without proper consultations. The said accusations, claims and/or allegations are false, baseless and unfounded.”

“The Commission wishes to state, categorically, that in accordance with the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) and the Minerals and Mining (Licensing) Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2176), no mineral right is granted without consultation with the relevant persons and institutions to be affected by the mineral operation.”

“Upon receipt of an application for a mineral right, notice of the application is published in the Gazette, and copies served on the relevant landowner, Chief, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly (MMDA), as well as other interested groups and stakeholders, to enable them to raise any concerns they may have,” an excerpt of the statement said.

Read the full statement below:

