Recent revelations from the National Archives, now known as the Public Records and Archives Administration Department, have unveiled a concerning narrative surrounding the purported chieftaincy claim of Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II.

Nana Kodom, previously destooled as the sub-chief of Kyikyiwere and Krotihene of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council in the Western Region, has been accused of using illegal tactics to assert his claim as the substantive Chief of Bibiani.

Records from the national archives indicate that those responsible for Nana Kodom’s installation resorted to deceit and fabrication to justify their actions.

Numerous documents from the traditional area suggest that the methods employed to install Nana Kodom were irregular and against customary practices.

The Chief List in the national archives outlines the traditional structures for installing chiefs in various recognized towns and villages under the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area.

According to this list, Bibiani, represented by Anhwiaso, Nkawie, and Sankori, does not hold a chieftaincy status title.

Paramount Chief Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, also the President of the National House of Chiefs (NHCs), has affirmed the credibility of the information from the national archives regarding the chief list.

He recounted an instance where Nana Kodom’s late uncle, the former Krotihene, unsuccessfully sought confirmation as the substantive Bibianihene.

The rejection of Nana Kodom’s predecessor’s request for Bibiani chieftaincy status by the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council was attributed to the existence of other royal factions under the Anhwiaso Stool in Bibiani.

Contrary to Nana Kodom’s claims, historical documents and evidence from the national archives of Ghana affirm that he was installed as an Odikro of Kyikyiwere, not as the Bibianihene.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II condemned Nana Kodom’s unlawful actions and vowed to address the issue to uphold traditional customs.

Nana Kodom’s attempts to alter his chieftaincy extract form were rebuffed by Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, who clarified that no influence was exerted to change the document.

The Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council has responded to Nana Kodom’s letter to the National House of Chiefs, presenting historical documents to dispute his claim as the Bibianihene.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II emphasized the inconsistencies in Nana Kodom’s claims, highlighting that his gazette lists him as the Krontihene to Bibianihene, not solely as the Bibianihene. He challenged Nana Kodom to take legal action if he disputes the authenticity of the council’s response.

In conclusion, the Bibiani chieftaincy dispute remains unresolved as the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council, backed by historical evidence, refutes Nana Kodom’s claim to the throne.