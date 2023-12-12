Dancehall King, Shatta Wale has extended his heartfelt support to fellow musician, Edem following a harrowing near-fatal accident over the weekend.

Edem was reportedly involved in a ghastly accident around 2: am on Saturday while returning home from a media engagement.

His vehicle allegedly somersaulted after an unfortunate collision with a ‘naked woman’ on the George Walker Bush highway, resulting in the death of the woman.

As a result, Edem is facing charges for careless driving at the Kaneshi district court.

In a show of camaraderie and support, Shatta Wale took to Twitter to express his concern and solidarity with Edem during this challenging time.

He was happy Edem survived the ghastly accident.

Shatta tweeted, “My brother @iamedem I just heard about your tragic incident. I am so sorry but happy you are alive for some of us that truly love you. Just keep calm, God is in control. Love, Your brother, Shatta Wale.”