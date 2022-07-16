Nigerian talent, Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has disclosed that he has been through some difficult times lately.

In a video message he posted online, Omah said that over the past few months he has been through a lot but he is still thriving because of some persons who have never left his side.

According to the singer, he lost a lot of people he considered his friends and family who are being of psychological help to him.

The ‘Understand’ crooner said he specifically recorded the clip to acknowledge those that stood by him and expressed gratitude for all the support.

“I’ve been going through so much in my life for the past couple of months but there are just these people who have just stayed with me, who didn’t let go. I have lost a lost of friends, a lot of family, people I thought were my blood…I just want to tell you I love you so much and will not stop loving you till God takes me.”

He struggled to fight back his tears in the emotional video.