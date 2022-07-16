Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has expressed disappointment following Sarkodie’s statement that he can insult him without reason.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Shatta Wale said Sarkodie painted a bad picture of him when he sat in for a recent interview on ‘Podcast and Chill with MACG’ in South Africa.

Sarkodie told the host, “I have even lost count because my brother Shatta Wale is crazy. He just wakes up and something will happen. I have lost count of what exactly happened, he has done a lot.

“That is somebody that brought energy into our industry as much as we were mad. He insults me for no reason, we will be on the phone today and tomorrow he is up on the radio saying ‘F’ Sark. Sometimes, you don’t understand it, but I think for a moment he brought energy and attention to the industry.”

Reacting to this, Shatta Wale said Sarkodie didn’t put him in a good light on the international platform.

When you talk like that, someone will think Shatta Wale is a mad man. It’s crazy, if he can make a statement like that it looks like he doesn’t know where he is, and he doesn’t know about the job. I can also go about saying ‘nasty’ stuff about him. Do you know what people will think about him?

The On God hitmaker added that, he has on many occasions petitioned Sarkodie for a business synergy, but the latter doesn’t pay mind to him.

I see myself as a businessman and if you make such a statement I don’t get it. I have had plans that I called him. He should say it well that I discussed something with him and since he didn’t make up his mind, he doesn’t give me ears. I just want us to make money together.

According to Shatta Wale, Sarkodie knows he is a top-rated artiste, hence he should know how to project his words when the conversation is about him.

He knows my worth, so you speak about me on an international level like this? That I will just wake up to diss you. He said it funnily, but it doesn’t have to be like that. You have to put it across well. He should know how to address certain things. We are growing, and we have to make good money, he said.