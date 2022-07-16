It has emerged that some of the over 6,000 delegates cannot trace their names in the register for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Executives elections.

A former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, as well as a pocket of other delegates were almost disenfranchised.

This was revealed by the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko-Brobby, who said efforts were underway to rectify all errors.

“We have encountered one or two scenarios where some people are not finding their names. The Hon Agyarko’s own is being resolved, but so far so good, things are going smoothly.”

Mr Wireko-Brobby attributed the challenge to technical and human errors since the party is working with a large data.

“It is not surprising since the numbers are huge. We are dealing with over 6,000 delegates and you know computer garbage in garbage out and once a human being worked on it, it is likely we may have some of these challenges.”

He, however, assured the Director of Elections and his team are working effectively to resolve the issue and ensure all delegates exercise their rights diligently.

Former National Chairman, Mac Manu, who is spearheading the election team, said the numbers of missing names are manageable.

In an electronic and technological era, he is confident the issue would be resolved in a flash.



