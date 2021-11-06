One person has died in a fatal accident that occurred at Assin Kwaata in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

The Kia truck with registration number AC- 1842-20 was transporting plantain from Adanse Fumso to Accra.

The fully loaded truck had five persons on board, including three males and two females.

The driver reportedly lost control of the steering wheel, veered off the road, and landed in a river along the road killing one occupant instantly.

The Assin Fosu Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Department commander, ASP Kwabena Oduro Boateng, confirmed the news in an interview with Adom News.

Meanwhile, he has advised drivers to avoid speeding, overloading, and unnecessary overtaking to reduce accidents, especially as the Christmas festive season approaches.