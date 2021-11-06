A car burglar has met his untimely death at Tafo Pankrono in the Ashanti Region in an attempt to flee from a crime scene.

Witnesses say he hit the car’s glass with a stone after sighting an undisclosed amount of money and a wedding ring.

The young man, believed to be in his 20s, reportedly took to his heels after the alarm of the car he was burgling started beeping.

But luck eluded him as another speeding vehicle crashed him to death while crossing the road to avoid being lynched as he was given a hot chase.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Pankrono Hospital, awaiting autopsy and identification.