Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, is currently one of the happiest women on earth after receiving a new diamond engagement ring from her husband, Prince Okojie.

The mother of four for reasons she did not disclose said she requested the ring and could not hide her joy when it was granted.

Taking to her Instagram page, she posted a video that captured her husband putting the ring on her finger.

It is a huge 18-karat pure diamond ring. For her fans and followers to know it was an original ornament, Mr Okojie tested the diamond to the delight of his wife.

Posting the video, she wrote: So fine boy @princeodiokojie went and got me what I asked for! A brand new Diamond engagement, 💍 my very own MJO ring.

Watch the video below: