Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has got people talking on her social media page over a post about her husband.

She reacted to a video by her colleague Real Warri Pikin who showed how she apologised to her husband after a misunderstanding.

Comedian Real Warri Pikin shared a video showing the moment she visited her angry husband in his office with a flask of food to apologise for a misunderstanding they had.

The comedian said she knew she was wrong but she tried to beg her husband using bedroom methods but they failed.

Taking to her Instagram page, she did a follow-up video, stating that Warri Pikin’s method of apologising to her husband is so simple.

According to the actress, she didn’t even hear the comedian say she’s sorry.

Challenging women to know how forgiving their partners are, the actress revealed the extent she goes to apologise to her husband Prince Okojie.

She wrote: “If you ask me hmmmm na Esan guys dey lead for Vex matter ooo you go kill goat take beg tire. Na to carry white fowl, tie white wrapper, go stream…”

Watch the video below: