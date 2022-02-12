Music icon, Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah, famed Tic has taken to social media to share photos of his adorable wife.

The photos were to mark Mrs Duah birthday as she turns a year older on February 10, 2022.

The photos saw the couple in a cosy pose and full of love as they pose for the camera.

The musician in a lovely message to eulogise his wife stated she has been a support system and his pillar throughout the years.

He wrote: I have survived so many days and nights I thought I couldn’t because of you, I can say that you are the bravest and most beautiful woman I have ever met.

Happy birthday to you my soul mate @serwaa470, May Jehovah God keep watching over you throughout the days of your life. 😇 🙏🏿❤️👸🏾.