Convenor for the #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has been granted a GHC2 million bail by a Tema High Court.

The bail term is also supposed to be accompanied with two sureties, one who must submit documents of landed property to the court.

His passport is to also remain with the police. He is also required to report to the police once a week.

Mr Barker-Vormawor had, through his lawyers, assured the court he will show up to stand trial when needed despite the severity of the offence of Treason Felony levelled against him.

His lead Counsel, Akoto Ampaw, told the court the case against his client is preposterous and not supported by any evidence.

He insisted the constitution guarantees his client liberty and a right to be presumed innocent.

The court, he argued, has the discretion to grant bail in all matters and this discretion, he pleaded, should be exercised favourably since his client will cooperate with investigations.

He described as untrue claims by state prosecutors that his client has no fixed place of abode.

“He has led them to three locations. They have conducted searches there,” Mr Ampaw said.

Senior State Attorney, Hilda Craig, rebutted the claims. She described the youth activist as a lodger who lives with his friends when in the country and therefore has no fixed place of abode. She told the court the state cannot trust him to show up if he’s granted bail. She dismissed claims that the case against the youth activist is not supported by evidence.

Justice Daniel Mensah, however, granted him bail. He’s facing the charge of treason felony for allegedly inciting members of his group to stage a coup.

The activist is facing treason felony charges after a social media post threatening a coup.



Mr Barker-Vormawor was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport on his arrival from London and was subsequently detained by the Tema Regional Police Command in connection with the post on Facebook.



