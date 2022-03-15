Fixthecountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor's day in Tema High Court

Lead convener of the pressure group, #Fixthecountry, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, appeared before the Tema High Court Monday.

This was in respect of a bail application he filed.

He has through his lawyers assured the court he will show up to stand trial when needed despite the severity of the charge of Treason Felony levelled against him.

Mr. Barker- who was brought in under heavy security, looked calm.

Police escorts Mr Vormawor into the court room

He was arrested and put in Police custody when he arrived from the United Kingdom on the evening of February 11, 2022, over coup comments on his Facebook page.

Police men at the main entrance to the Tema court room

In a press release, the Police explained that his arrest followed “a post he allegedly made on a social media platform to the effect that he would stage a coup himself if the E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament.”

Police men opening the door Mr Vormawor to come out

Subsequently, he was charged with treason felony, an offence provided for in section 182(b) of Ghana’s Criminal offences Act after the Police had initially charged him with offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace.

Some of the senior police officers who came to the Tema High Court