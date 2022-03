Convener of #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has allegedly rushed to the Police Hospital in Accra on Wednesday.

According to the Movement, he complained of “general discomfort” in the latter part of this morning.

A statement by the group on Facebook said doctors have since come to assess his health discovered his blood pressure has shot up.

“We are monitoring his progress and will update the public in due time” the statement added.