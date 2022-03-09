The Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply (GIPS) has revoked the membership of the former Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Mr. James Agyenim Boateng Adjei.

This was contained in a statement, issued by the Institute on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

According to GIPs, the decision to part ways with the former PPA boss was premised on his inability to honour a series of invitations relating to allegations levelled against him.

“GIPS wishes to officially inform the general public that in line with the recommendations from CHRAJ, coupled with the fact that Mr. A.B Adjei failed to honor an invitation to appear before the Institute’s Ethics & Professional Standards Committee to respond to the allegations leveled against him, his GIPS membership has formally been withdrawn.

Thus, Mr. Adjei cannot use the title FGIPS or hold himself as a member of this Professional Body for the next ten years”, the statement read.

The Institute also applauded the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), for their findings, relating to the procurement breaches, levelled against Mr. Adjei.

“The Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply (GIPS) has perused the content of the official report dated February 11, 2022, by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

In line with Article 286 of the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and per the Public Office Holder (Declaration of Asset and Disqualification Act 1998 (Act 550), GIPS wishes to congratulate the Commission for the thoroughness of the investigations and some of the associated recommendations.

GIPS also supports other State Institutions mandated to investigate and prosecute public and private officials in Ghana’s procurement-related corruption activities”, portions of the statement read.

The GIPS said, “The Institute is committed to working with all stakeholders and state agencies to chart a common path in the fight against procurement-related corruption in Ghana”.

