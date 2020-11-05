The Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply (GIPS) has suspended the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei.

The embattled former boss of the Authority was sacked last week by the President upon the recommendation of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

The Presidency directed the Commission to investigate whether there was a conflict of interest in Mr Adjei awarding contracts to a company he had an interest in or not.

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, in his ‘Contracts for Sale’ documentary, found that the sacked PPA boss’ company Talent Discovery Limited was winning contracts in a restricted tender.

The Governing Council of GIPS in a press statement noted that prior to CHRAJ’s findings, it extended a formal invitation to Mr Adjei to meet with its Disciplinary Committee in respect of its constitution and code of ethics.

But the CEO “failed to honour the invitation without justifiable cause.”

Consequentially, the Council has indefinitely suspended his membership and pledged to keep the general public updated with developments on the matter.

“In view of the aforementioned and subsequent breach of Article 13 of GIPS’ Code of Ethics pertinent to conflicts of interest, Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei is thus suspended as a member of the Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply,” the statement noted.

Read full statement below: