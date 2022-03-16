Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare, known popularly as Kwaku Azar, has chastised prosecutors trying Oliver Barker-Vormawor for making treasonable comments, for failing to show up in court.



Azar, could not comprehend why this should happen in any serious country.



In a post on his Facebook timeline, he wrote: “It is only in Umuofia that prosecutors who are trying a treason-felony case, for which a defendant is on remand, can fail to show up in court and get away with it.



“How does that even happen? Is it forgetfulness, disinterest, broken down car, no data to call judge, or what?

#Fixthecountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s day in Tema High Court [Photos]

Tema High Court to consider Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s bail application today



“And for the judge to adjourn the case for two weeks because the prosecution does not show up?



“We are doing some oooohhh but when we say it, they say we should not say it so we won’t say it.



“#SALL is the cardinal sin of the 8th Parliament,” he concluded.

State prosecutors handling the #FixTheCountry Movement lead convener’s case at the District Court on Tuesday, March 15, failed to show up in court.



This left the Circuit Court Judge hearing the matter as an additional magistrate, Eleanor Barnes Botwe, infuriated.



When the case was called on Tuesday morning, the Prosecutors handling the case were nowhere to be found.





