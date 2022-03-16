The ever-beautiful Ghanaian lawyer and socialite, Sandra Ankobiah, has turned heads on Instagram with her latest set of photos which are causing traffic on social media.

In the new photos on the popular photo and video sharing app, Sandra Ankobiah had gone kart racing when she decided to pose for some photos.

She was seen posing on one of the go-karts while wearing a helmet for protection.

The pretty lawyer was seen wearing a tank top under a pair of black long-sleeved shirt which she wore over a pair of bodycon black trousers.

She complemented her outfit with a pair of expensive-looking Versace sneakers and a Versace waist bag with a colour shade as her outfit.

After posting the photos, she captioned them: “Sports-luxe.”