#FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, spent one more night in Police custody despite being granted bail.

Barker-Vormawor was granted bail to the tune of GH¢2 million on Wednesday morning with two sureties, one to deposit documents to his landed property in execution of the bail.

He is also required to report to the Police once a week.

Meanwhile, Joy News learnt that the Court Registry had to ascertain the authenticity of the documents of the property submitted to the Lands Commission as part of the requirements to meet the bail condition.

This means that the Police held him for one more night until the Court Registry confirms the authenticity of the documents.

Lead Counsel for Barker-Vormawor, Akoto Ampaw

Speaking on Top Story, Wednesday, one of the conveners, Felicity Nelson, confirmed that: “It is highly unlikely that he is going to be out or he is going to be released this evening… as we speak they are at the Court right now in Tema waiting for the Registrar to turn up.”

She believes that the delay in processing the bail was part of the Police’s scheme to frustrate Mr Barker-Vormawor.