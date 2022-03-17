Police at Bawku in the Upper East Region are calling for reinforcement following the murder of three military officers in renewed clashes.

The situation, according to reports, is volatile and the number of police personnel in the area is woefully inadequate.

Bawku Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent Simon Akabati, made the call in an interview on Adom News.

He said they need enough police personnel on the ground to be able to foil any reprisal attack from the feuding factions.

Their priority, Supt Akabati said, is to restore peace in the area but as it stands now, the police in the region are not enough.

Since November 2021, the Bawku Municipality and its environs have experienced violent chieftaincy disputes resulting in the killing and injuring of many.

More than 40 people have been killed so far with several injured since the attacks started in November.

Currently, a curfew is in place from 2000 hours to 0500 hours and a ban on motorbike riding and wearing of smock within the Bawku Township and its environs.