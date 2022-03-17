Paul Pogba has revealed his home was burgled during Manchester United’s clash with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

The French midfielder took to social media on Wednesday night to offer a reward for anybody able to come forward with information after intruders entered his home while his children were sleeping.

In a powerful statement, Pogba detailed the horror of finding out that his children had been put in danger whilst he was away, explaining that “there is no feeling worse” than not being at home to protect them.

“Last night our family’s worst nightmare was realised when our home was broken into and burglarized while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom,” Pogba wrote on Twitter.

Unfortunately, the burglary at Pogba's home is not an isolated incident, his teammate, Victor Lindelof was also targeted by burglars in January.

Manchester City defender, Joao Cancelo was also assaulted in the lead up to the New Year as thieves attempted to break into his home.