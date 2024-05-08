Accra Hearts of Oak ended their winless streak with a commanding victory over Berekum Chelsea on Wednesday afternoon.

The Phobians travelled to the Golden City Park for the final fixture of Matchday 29. Before this game, Hearts of Oak had managed just one win in their last six matches.

Starting strongly, Hearts of Oak opened the scoring in the 23rd minute through Hamza Issah, leading 1-0 at halftime.

They continued their dominance after the break, with Linda Mtange doubling their lead in the 59th minute with a superb counterattack.

Berekum Chelsea fought back but struggled to breach Hearts of Oak’s resilient defense. With seven minutes remaining, Kasim Cisse sealed the victory, securing a 3-0 win for the Phobians.

🔴🟡🔵 || Ghana Premier League ⌚: FT" And that's it, the full-time whistle has blown! 🔚 What an enthralling encounter that was from start to finish. A well-deserved victory for us! ️Berekum Chelsea 0️⃣ – 3️⃣ AHOSC

This result marks the biggest win of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season for Hearts of Oak. They currently sit 11th on the Premier League table with 38 points.

Next up, the Rainbow Club will host Aduana Stars in the Matchday 30 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.