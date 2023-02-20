President Nana Akufo-Addo is scheduled to deliver the 2023 State of the Nation Address (SONA) in parliament on February 28.

The address is in line with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution which mandates the President to update the nation through Parliament on the state of the economy.

The address will highlight various aspects of the economy including education, security, health and agriculture.

The President is also expected to review some policies as submitted to the House in his previous presentation.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, announced this as part of the business statement of the House.